More than 350,000 Ring video doorbells recalled due to fire hazard

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Ring has recalled more than 350,000 smart doorbells after a fire hazard was found.

There have been 23 reports of doorbells igniting and eight people suffered minor burns. The issues are related to the installation process.

The recall impacts Ring video doorbells sold between June and October of this year.

Consumers can search their doorbell’s serial number on the website to see if they are part of the recall.

The revised instructions show a safety warning about which screws to use when installing. Ring says you do not need to return your doorbell, just simply follow those instructions.