Multiple RV models recalled due to numerous safety hazards

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – While car recalls are a relatively normal news story, recreational vehicles can be pulled off the market as well if safety issues are found.

Recently, multiple RV models have been recalled due to various problems by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Jayco (Units affected: 165)

Several Jayco models, including the 2021 Vision, Vision XL, Emblem, Alante, Precept, and Precept Prestige are suffering from internal gear failures. This can cause the overhead bunk to no longer be secured, which could hit the drive or block their vision of the road.

Owners of one of the models will be contacted and the bed motor will be replaced free of charged. Drivers with questions may contact Jayco Customer Service at 1-617-776-0344. The reference number for this recall is 9903525.

2021 Jayco Precept Motorhome RV

Keystone RV (Units Affected: 1,278)

The Cougar Keystone models equipped with the “Off-The-Grid” Solar Package are affected. The inverter may be wired incorrectly which could energize the shore power connection.

Owners with questions or that want to schedule a service appointment may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. The reference number for this recall is 20-389.

Winnebago RV (Units Affected: 1,806)

Some Winnebago ERAs from 2012-2021 are being recalled due to seat belt issues. During a collision, the belt must be locked in place. However, some can have a weld nut installed incorrectly on the shoulder belt, which is dangerous in a wreck.

Owners will be notified by Winnebago. A serrated flange nut will replace the previous nut. Dealers will carry out the recall without charge to the owner. If you have questions, Customer Service for Winnebago is 1-800-798-2002.