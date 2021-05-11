INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Indianapolis seized a shipment last week containing hundreds of counterfeit championship sports rings.
The shipment, which had 330 fake rings, was destined for a store in Texas.
The parcel was flagged for inspection to to irregularities in the shipment and routing information, officials said.
The counterfeit rings were for a mix of MLB, NBA, NFL and college football teams:
- Los Angeles Lakers (117)
- Dallas Cowboys (73)
- Pittsburg Steelers (53)
- New England Patriots (17)
- Dallas Mavericks (9)
- Chicago Bulls (10)
- Kansas City Chiefs (9)
- Chicago Bears (10)
- Philadelphia Eagles (3)
- St. Louis Cardinals (10)
- NY Yankees (9)
- Texas A&M (10)
They were sent to an import specialist for evaluation. The specialist determined the rings were packaged poorly and had a plastic feel.
Had the rings been real, they would have reportedly been worth $495,000.
“Shipments like these prey on the many sports fans across the nation who may be duped into paying high prices for garbage,” said Kerry Carter, Acting Port Director-Indianapolis. “I’m extremely proud of these officers’ determination in stopping illicit shipments, and our commitment to protecting the American economy.”
Officials say the growth of e-commerce over the last five years has led to increasingly competitive purchasing online through international mail.
CBP urges anyone with information about trademark or copyright infringement to file a report with the e-Allegations Online Trade Violation Reporting System or call 1-800-BE-ALERT.
- Package headed to Texas with $495,000 worth of fake championship rings intercepted in Indianapolis
- 1 man arrested, 2 others detained after shots ring out near TJC campus
- Texas lawmakers OK bill barring plant-based products from using ‘meat’ or ‘beef’ on packaging
- Corvette to pace the Indy 500 field for the 18th time
- Can schools require COVID-19 vaccines for students now that Pfizer’s shot is authorized for kids 12 and up?