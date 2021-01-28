Rare gold coin worth sells for more than $9 million at Texas auction

Courtesy of the Associated Press AP-US-Rare-Gold-Coin-Auction

DALLAS (KETK/AP) – A rare gold coin was sold for more than $9 million at Heritage Auctions in Dallas.

Heritage Auctions offered the New York-style Brasher Doubloon Thursday evening as part of an auction of U.S. coins.

The sale was the most ever paid for a gold coin, according to Heritage.

According to Todd Imhof, Heritage’s executive vice president, the Brasher Doubloons are “sort of a holy grail.”

Imhof said that only seven of the coins are known to exist and that the one Thursday was the “finest quality.”

Heritage said the buyer wished to remain anonymous.