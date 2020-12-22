Refunds offered to Cyberpunk 2077 video game buyers, developers apologize

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – After selling more than 13 million copies of the hot, new video game “Cyberpunk 2077,” the company behind the game is apologizing and offering refunds to disappointed customers.

Cyberpunk 2077 has been plagued by multiple bugs and crashes. Gaming websites have reported the problems since the release by CD Projekt Red on Dec. 10.

“We should have paid more attention to making it play better on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One,” the developers said in a release.

Game Stop on Tuesday reportedly told employees to allow Cyberpunk 2077 refunds to customers, even if the product has already been opened, according to The Verge.

Sony and Microsoft and Best Buy are also reportedly offering refunds.

The developers said they will fix the bugs and crashes to improve the experience. Recently they released a first round of updates and the second one will be coming soon.

On Dec. 14, the Cyberpunk 2077 developers apologized and allowed a refund for both their digital games and hard copies after multiple bugs and crashes.

“After the holidays, we’ll continue working – we’ll release two large patches starting with Patch #1 in January,” they said. The second patch will be released in February.

For digital copies you can use the refund system of PSN or Xbox respectively. For boxed versions, you can try to return the game where you bought it. If there are any issues refunding contact the developers said people could reach out to them by Dec. 21 at helpmerefund@cdprojectred.com.

On Dec. 18, the developers made a temporary decision to suspend digital distribution of Cyberpunk 2077 on the PlayStation Store. However, you can still by physical versions of the game in store.

Those that are not willing to wait for updates and want a refund can submit a request at playstation.com/cyberpunk-2077.

“We’d like you to know that our intention is for every owner of a physical copy, or a digital copy bought at retail, who has a valid proof of purchase…to receive a refund,” the developers of the game said.

The developers even said that they will refund out of their own pocket if necessary.

“As this is a one-time initiative, we will provide everyone will next steps only after the refund request submission window closes,” they said in a statement.

After speaking with an associate, they said a companywide email was sent out to Game Stop employees saying that people who want a refund, who bought the game at Game Stop, to go on CDProjectred.com.