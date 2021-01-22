Report: Samsung could place $10 billion chipmaking plant in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN/Bloomberg) — Samsung Electronics Co. is in discussions to place a $10 billion chipmaking plant in Austin, according to a report from Bloomberg.

The plant would be able to manufacture chips “as advanced as 3 nanometers in the future,” Bloomberg reported. The company is hoping to expand its American clientele, with construction possibly starting this year and operations taking flight in 2023. Plans and details are still fluid.

Samsung is the most recent of several technology companies looking to either expand in Texas or move to the state altogether.

In December, it was announced Hewlett Packard Enterprise will relocate its global headquarters to Spring, Texas from California.

Also in December, Oracle, which already has a big presence in Austin, said it would be moving its corporate headquarters from California to Austin as well.

One of the biggest developments last year was when Tesla announced its largest plant — a gigafactory — would be built Travis County. That factory could be open as soon as this year.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk also confirmed he would be relocating to Texas himself.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has overall been receptive to large companies wanting to move to Texas, often boasting that the state has the best workforce to make these partnerships work. When Oracle announced its move, Abbott tweeted “Texas is truly the land of business, jobs, and opportunity. We will continue to attract the very best.”