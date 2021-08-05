Shoppers can save money during annual tax free weekend

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The annual tax free weekend, which runs from Aug. 6 to 8, offers shoppers an opportunity to save money on many on tax-free purchases of clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks sold for less than $100.

During the Tax-Free Weekend, qualifying items can be purchased tax free from a Texas store or from an online or catalog seller doing business in Texas. People can buy qualifying items online or by telephone, mail, custom order or any other means (including in-store purchases) tax free, when either:

the item is both delivered, and paid for, by the customer during the exemption; or

the customer orders and pays for the item, and the seller accepts the order during the exemption period for immediate shipment, even if delivery is made after the exemption period ends.

Most clothing, footwear and school supplies are tax free as well as masks.

Many stores and boutiques — such as Mainstream Boutique and Haute Totz in Tyler — say they will offer items on sale on top of the tax free savings to further lure in shoppers.

“We are hoping to see every mom with a little one,” said Jemilynn Wright of Haute Totz. “We have so many great specials. … So it is a great time to come in and stock up.”

Nan Moore of Mainstream Boutique said, “We love our teachers. We have so much fun getting them ready for school.”