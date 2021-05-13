SONIC’s hard seltzers hitting Texas stores in August, Oklahoma stores next week

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – SONIC Drive-In will be launching their hard seltzers at certain retailers in Oklahoma on Tuesday, May 18.

The new drinks will then be launching in Kansas, Texas, Nebraska, Arkansas and Missouri in August according to COOP Ale Works. The company will handle the initial production.

Oklahoma customers will first have the option between two variety 12-packs; tropical and citrus. The tropical variety pack features Ocean Water, Orange Pineapple, Mango Guava, and Melon Medley. The citrus variety pack features Cherry Limeade, Classic Lemonade, Lemon Berry, and Original Limeade. Customers can also purchase a Cherry Limeade 12-pack and Ocean Water 12-pac according to KFOR-TV.

In 2020, hard seltzer dollar sales topped $4.14 billion according to Brewbound. SONIC is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants.

The hard seltzers will be available at the following Oklahoma retailers and will not be sold at SONIC restaurants.