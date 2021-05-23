Study: Nearly half of Texans have cut the cord

HOUSTON (CW39) – Nearly half of Texans have cut-the-cord and canceled cable TV.

Reviews.com says 48% of Texans have cut-the-cord and canceled cable TV as of May of 2021. This research comes as AT&T announced a merger between Warner Media and Discovery Communications, expanding their on-demand media portfolio.

Nationwide, 46% of Americans have cut the cord, leaving cable TV subscribers in the majority by a small margin. Idaho has the most cord-cutters in the nation (70%), while New Jersey has the fewest cord-cutters in the U.S. with only 28% ditching their cable package.

The study also finds Texans spend $49.50 per month on streaming services.

