Subaru recalling nearly 875K vehicles over engine, suspension issues

FILE – In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo the Subaru logo on the front grill of a 2019 Subaru Impreza sedan is displayed at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. Subaru is recalling nearly 875,000 cars and SUVs in the U.S. because the engines can stall or a rear suspension part can fall off. The stalling recall covers more than 466,000 Crosstrek SUVs from 2018 and 2019 and Impreza cars from 2017 through 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

(NEXSTAR) — Subaru of America is voluntarily conducting two separate recalls affecting a total of nearly 875,000 cars and SUVs because the engines can stall or a rear suspension part can fall off.

The engine recall covers more than 466,000 Impreza cars from 2017 through 2019 and Crosstrek SUVs from 2018 and 2019.

The company said in government documents that a computer can power the ignition coil after the car is shut off, causing a short circuit. It said the ignition coils, which could degrade over time, could also cause starting issues.

“Incident rates are extremely low, but Subaru is conducting the recall out of an abundance of caution,” the company said in a statement.

Dealers will update the software, replace ignition coils and, if necessary, install a new front exhaust pipe. The recall is set to begin May 28.

The other recall, for the rear suspension, affects more than 408,000 2018 and 2019 Crosstreks and 2019 Foresters. Bolts on the rear stabilizer bracket can loosen and detach, increasing the risk of a crash.

Dealers will tighten bolts and replace any that are missing starting May 14.

No accidents or injuries have been reported due to either issue.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.