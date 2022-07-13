With rising inflation and unstable gas prices we are all looking for ways to save anywhere we can. Between buying in bulk, clipping coupons, and price saving apps what are some other ways we can save a buck? Better gas mileage comes to mind.

One way to increase your vehicle’s gas mileage is to maintain proper tire pressure. Under-inflated tires can lower gas mileage by about 0.2% for every one psi drop in the average pressure of all tires, according to US Department of Energy. Gas mileage can be improved by 0.6% up to 3% in some cases by simply keeping your tires properly inflated.

Tires can lose about one to two psi per month through natural air loss from regular driving. It is important that drivers check their tire pressure once a month.

If you are not sure what how much pressure you need in your tires, there are two places you can look. The most common place to find your recommended tire pressure is on the door jam sticker located on the inside of the driver side door. If no sticker can be found, the owner’s manual will have this information.

Generally speaking most passenger cars will recommend 32 to 35 psi. Large trucks require much larger tires with PSIs of 50 to 60.