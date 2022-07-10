TYLER, Texas (KETK) — McAlister’s Deli is celebrating Free Tea Day by offering customers a free 32 oz sweet tea on a special day in July.

On July 21, McAlister’s fans can get one free tea of their choice, including:

Sweet tea

Unsweet tea

Tea/lemonade

Half sweet/unsweet tea

Tea with flavors

Each customer is limited to one sweet tea per person and four teas per order on the Mcalister’s Deli website or app. The offer is valid only on July 21.

For more information about McAlister’s Free Tea Day, click here.

The current East Texas McAlister’s locations are: Athens, Longview, Lufkin, Texarkana and Tyler.

McAlister’s Deli is building their fifth location in East Texas in Nacogdoches across from the SFA campus. It is set to open this summer.