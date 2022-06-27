(STACKER) – After home prices climbed by a record-setting 16.9% nationwide in 2021, the market was met with another stunning statistic in April 2022: 11 American metros now have a median home sold price of more than $500,000. The half-million dollar average sale price metric comes from an OJO Labs survey of March home sales. Nationwide, the median sales price of a home reached $392,750 as of mid-April 2022.

In historically wealthy cities and those with more modest home prices, the trajectory is the same: Prices keep going up even as mortgage rates spike. Causes for the price jumps are mirrored across the country. A long-term housing shortage that began after the Great Recession was exacerbated by supply chain disruptions that made it harder to source construction material, which affected virtually all housing markets. Another factor that has driven up prices is the rise of investors that have entered the market. In many regions including Charlotte, North Carolina, investment firms are buying up huge swaths of single-family homes.

In smaller cities and towns, traditionally lower population numbers were met with a swell of households moving away from big cities during the coronavirus pandemic, driving competition up for housing. Record-low mortgage rates were another reason for an exploding number of buyers, although rising rates don’t seem to be doing much to slow bidding wars in many metros.

Real estate platform ZeroDown analyzed its data on home listings to determine the most expensive neighborhood in Tyler, based on homes sold between March 18, 2022 and April 18, 2022. Neighborhoods are ranked by the median home price per square foot.

Read on to see your city’s most expensive neighborhoods or see the national story which features neighborhoods in 20 metros here.

#8. Azalea District

Median Home Price: $234,921 ($71 per square foot)

Median Rent: $900

Population: 2,687

Walk Score: 64

Bike Score: 48

#7. The Cumberland Estates

Median Home Price: $359,692 ($86 per square foot)

Median Rent: $1,085

Population: 259

Walk Score: not available

Bike Score: 19

#6. Stoneleigh

Median Home Price: $264,872 ($127 per square foot)

Median Rent: $1,025

Population: 246

Walk Score: 12

Bike Score: 37

#5. The Highlands

Median Home Price: $320,297 ($128 per square foot)

Median Rent: $866

Population: 1,828

Walk Score: 38

Bike Score: 31

#4. Brick Streets District

Median Home Price: $292,729 ($137 per square foot)

Median Rent: $789

Population: 817

Walk Score: 68

Bike Score: 64

#3. The Woods

Median Home Price: $1,063,424 ($168 per square foot)

Median Rent: $997

Population: 1,673

Walk Score: 4

Bike Score: 13

#2. Hollytree

Median Home Price: $595,409 ($174 per square foot)

Median Rent: $1,123

Population: 940

Walk Score: 5

Bike Score: 27

#1. Cascades

Median Home Price: $450,000 ($229 per square foot)

Median Rent: $1,043

Population: 141

Walk Score: 5

Bike Score: 10

