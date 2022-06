TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Everything is getting more and more expensive. The Department of Labor reported earlier this month the current inflation rate is 8.6, the highest it’s been since December of 1981.

So what steps can you take to help lower your monthly spending?

On Thursday night at 10, KETK News breaks down steps you can take to help become a ‘super saver’, such as apps that you can scan receipts on, items to buy at the grocery store, and even good ole’ fashion couponing.