SHREVEPORT, La. (KETK) – The Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) gave the green light to increase the base rate for Southwestern Electric Power Co.

Texas residents who use 1,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) will notice their bill will go up by $8.31 per month or 8.48%. The increase will start on March 1.

The base rate increased so SWEPCO could regain funds they used in generation, transmission and distribution facilities since 2016. The company is also trying to make up for the increased operations and maintenance costs to serve customers.

The Commission also approved cost recovery for the Dolet Hills Power Plant, which was retired on Dec. 31, 2021.

The overall increase includes new base rates, a surcharge to recover retroactive amounts for the base rate increase and cost recovery for the retirement of the Dolet Hills Power Plant. By Texas law, new rates are retroactive to March 18, 2021. The surcharge for the retroactive amounts will last approximately six months.

The PUCT agreed with the early retirement of Dolet Hills and came up with a cost recovery plan apart from base rates through a rate rider. This will be in effect until 2046.

For commercial, industrial, municipal and lighting rate classes, the new base rate may be different for each class.

“The base rate increase is necessary for SWEPCO to continue meeting customers’ expectations and to maintain and operate a strong, reliable electric system,” said SWEPCO President and Chief Operating Officer Malcolm Smoak.

SWEPCO acknowledged the change may cause some worry.

“We recognize that customers are concerned about their energy costs, especially during the pandemic,” said Smoak. “We will continue to work with customers to help them stay on track with their electric bills.”

Base rates do not add in the cost for fuel. Fuel and purchased power is given to customers and SWEPCO does not gain a profit from this.

SWEPCO filed its request at the PUCT on Oct. 13, 2020. The PUCT decision authorized an annual increase of $41.6 million in its Nov. 18, 2021, order and Jan. 14, 2022, final order. SWEPCO serves 187,500 customers in Northeast Texas and the Texas Panhandle.