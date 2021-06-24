SWEPCO program pays for installation of new AC units

EAST TEXAS (KETK) — SWEPCO, the energy provider for much of East Texas, has a program to help customers pay for new and more efficient heating and air conditioning units.

It’s HVAC Incentive Program will pay up to $2,000 per unit and $2,500 per address for installation of high efficiency heat pumps and air conditioning units that can help customers lower their bill. SWEPCO uses contractors to install the units.

Those what want to participate in the program can following four steps.

Step 1. Start by selecting one an approved contractors in Arkansas, Louisiana or Texas.

Step 2. Set up an appointment with the contractor to get a quote on the recommended air conditioning system for your home.

Step 3. Review the quote. Be sure to agree on a price, warranty and any other concerns you may have before any work begins. The SWEPCO Energy Efficiency Incentive will be included in the quote.

Step 4. The contractor performs the installation.

For more information about the HVAC Incentive Program, click here.