Taco Bell to offer ‘Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco’ nationwide

(NEXSTAR) – Taco Bell’s long-awaited, albeit confusing entry into the so-called “chicken sandwich wars” is about to arrive.

Beginning on Sept. 2, customers at participating Taco Bell locations across the country will finally be able to get their hands on the Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco, first teased back in February. It had been tested in select markets beginning in March.

The new item consists of a crispy chicken — which has been marinated in jalapeno buttermilk, seasoned with “bold Mexican spices” and rolled in tortilla-chip coating — folded inside a piece of flatbread and topped with creamy chipotle sauce. Customer can choose from regular or spicy versions, the latter of which includes crunchy jalapeno slices.

“Not quite a sandwich, not quite a taco, it doesn’t have to explain itself to be delicious,” Taco Bell writes in a press release.

The brand is really playing up the ambiguous nature of its sandwich-taco hybrid, too. Taco Bell has arranged for the debate teams from the University of Georgia and Clemson University to argue what, in fact, this “chicken sandwich taco” actually is. Their arguments are scheduled to air Sept. 4 during the commercial breaks of the Georgia vs. Clemson college football game.

“Even the masterminds from our test kitchen couldn’t decide if it was more taco or sandwich, which is why we’re excited to bring in the debate team experts to have some fun,” said Liz Matthews, the global chief food innovation officer for Taco Bell.

The Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco will be available at participating locations for a limited time, priced at $2.49 for one or $4.49 for two, or as part of a “box” meal deal with a burrito, taco and drink.

In announcing its new taco-wich, Taco Bell is the latest restaurant chain to dip its battered toes into the so-called “chicken sandwich wars,” launched in the wake of Popeyes debuting its own tremendously popular sandwich in 2019. Since that time, competitors including McDonald’s, KFC, Wendy’s, Burger King, and even Chili’s have debuted similar offerings.