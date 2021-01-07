Texas average gas prices could reach over $2 mark

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The average gas price in Texas is $1.99 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.
Prices have risen five cents more since last week and is 29 cents less compared to gas prices last year.
The national average gas price is $2.29 which rose four cents compared to last week.
“The Texas statewide average has been below $2 a gallon for 300 days,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “However, the streak could end soon, if only briefly, in response to gradually rising crude oil prices.”
The state average has been below $2 since mid-March, which has been the longest streak since 2005. A significant drop of gas prices was a result of COVID-19’s impact on travel and daily commutes. However, oil prices have been on the rise for the past few weeks.
|TYLER GAS PRICES
|Regular
|Mid
|Premium
|Diesel
|Current Avg.
|$1.986
|$2.338
|$2.573
|$2.260
|Yesterday Avg.
|$1.979
|$2.320
|$2.594
|$2.257
|Week Ago Avg.
|$1.956
|$2.288
|$2.596
|$2.215
|Month Ago Avg.
|$1.842
|$2.200
|$2.471
|$2.138
|Year Ago Avg.
|$2.230
|$2.583
|$2.857
|$2.722
HIGHEST RECORDED AVERAGE PRICE
|Price
|Date
|Regular Unleaded
|$3.973
|7/15/08
|Diesel
|$4.813
|7/16/08