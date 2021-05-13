Texas gas price average increases 11 cents in a week

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Texas gas price average increased 11 cents over one week.

As of this writing the Texas gas price average for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel is $2.75, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. In Tyler, Texans pay around $2.75 and in Longview their average is $2.78.

The Texas gas prices are $1.22 more per gallon compared to last year.

According to AAA Texas, drivers pay some of the cheapest gas prices in the U.S. ranking 3rd lowest in the country.

“Those filling up in Texas do not need to worry about the fuel supply as there is plenty around the state and the nation,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Drivers should note that panic-buying is unnecessary, especially in Texas, as the pipeline shutdown has had little-to-no impact on our state’s stock of gasoline.”