Texas gas prices continue to increase as crude oil price climbs

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Texas gas prices have continued to increase as the price of crude oil climbs.

As of Thursday, March 11, the state average is $2.57 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel. The price increased 10 cents since last week and is 54 cents more compared to last year.

The last time the state average was around this price was around Memorial Day in 2019.

In metropolitan areas, Texans in Midland pay $2.86 whereas drivers in the Sherman-Denison area pay around $2.47 per gallon.

The national average price for a gallon of gas is $2.83 which is nine cents more than last week and 49 cents more than last year.

Crude oil prices keep climbing due to the surprise decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) to essentially keep current production cuts in place through April.

The latest data available from the U.S. Energy Information Administration shows refinery utilization in the U.S. is at 61 percent in the Gulf Region, which is likely also contributing to the continued rise in gas prices.

Drivers in Texas pay rank the 3rd lowest in the country when it comes to paying for gas, according to gasprices.aaa.com.