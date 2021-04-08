Texas gas prices decrease while oil supply increases

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – While the average of gas prices have slowly been decreasing in Texas, the oil supply has been increasing.

The statewide average for gas in Texas is $2.59 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to AAA.

The price decreased by one cent from last week and is 95 scents more compared to last year.

Drivers in El Paso have had to pay the highest of the average at $2.92 while drivers in the Sherman-Denison area have payed at least $2.42 per gallon.

In Tyler, the current average for regular unleaded fuel is $2.61.

The price for a gallon of regular unleaded dipped slightly as demand for gasoline across the country stayed steady and regional supplies grew marginally.

Prices may continue to drop slowly if this pattern continues, especially as crude oil prices also remain practically flat.

Drivers in Texas are paying some of the cheapest gas prices in the U.S., ranking 2nd lowest in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com.