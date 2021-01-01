Texas gas prices reach cheapest annual statewide average since 2004

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As we start off in 2021, the average gas price in Texas is $1.94 of regular unleaded fuel, according to AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.

The price has decreased by one cent since last week and is 35 cents cheaper than compared to 2019.

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Odessa pay around $2.13 while drivers in the Sherman-Denison area pay at least $1.83.

“While the state’s pump price average has been flirting with returning to $2 a gallon, the annual average for a gallon of regular unleaded is the cheapest it’s been in 16 years,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Joshua Zuber. “And gas price averages may be headed down again after the year-end holiday travel season concludes in early January.”

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.25 which is the same price since last week and 33 cents less than the price per gallon in 2019.

In 2020 Texans were paying for the cheapest gas in the past 16 years, according to AAA historical gas price data. The annual average for a gallon of regular unleaded in Texas was $1.87.

The last time Texas had a cheaper statewide annual average was in 2004 at $1.74 per gallon.