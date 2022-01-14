Thousands of children’s robes sold on Amazon recalled due to burn risk

TYLER, Texas (KETK/NBC) – Thousands of colorful children’s robes that were sold on Amazon have been recalled.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reported that the robes, which were made by a Chinese company named Hulovox, fail to meet the flammability standard for children’s sleepwear. As a result, they pose a burn risk to children.

Last year, roughly 3,500 robes were sold in the United States between January and March. Luckily, no injuries have been reported.

Those who bought the robes will be contacted through Amazon’s messaging platform and will be provided prepaid mailers to return the product for a refund.