Tuffy’s Pet Foods recalls 1,600 cases of product

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Tuffy’s Pet Foods issued a recall on Tuesday of about 1,600 cases of their product, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The food that is being recalled is the Pure Vita Salmon Entree Dog Food in a Tetrapak carton because the manufacturer stated there might be high levels of vitamin D.

If dogs consume elevated amounts of vitamin D, then this can cause issues such as vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling and weight loss. “Excessive levels” of the vitamin can also result in renal dysfunction.

No animals have become sick or been injured due to the recall, yet. However, Tuffy’s is still temporarily getting rid of the products listed below.

The FDA said, “consumers should stop feeding the product listed below to their pets immediately. Tuffy’s recommends consumers whose dogs have consumed the potentially affected product and are exhibiting any of the above mentioned symptoms contact their veterinarian.”

The Pure Vita food was only delivered in the US to distributors and stores.

The recalled product is limited to Pure Vita Salmon Entrée Dog Food in a Tetrapak carton, bearing UPC Code “0 73893 96202 1” (found on side of the carton). Products included in the recall are identified by the “Best by Dates” and “Lot Numbers” (found on the top of the carton) as listed in the grid below.

All other Pure Vita pet foods should not be affected.

“The manufacturer of the affected product has identified and isolated the error and corrective actions are in progress to prevent this from happening again,” said the FDA.

People who bought the food that is being recalled should return the item to receive a full refund.

For consumer information or questions regarding this voluntary recall, please contact Tuffy’s Pet Foods, Inc. at (800) 525-9155 from Monday-Friday, 8:00am-5:00pm Central Time, or by email at tufcustservice@klnfamilybrands.com.