What stores are open Christmas day?

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Christmas day is upon us, and for those of us who aren’t good cooks or are still looking for that really late last minute present, then you probably already know shopping options are very limited.

To save you the trouble of Googling, we’ve compiled a list of the major chains planning to keep their stores and restaurants open for the holiday.

Here are the stores that are open, and what isn’t, on Christmas day.

*Hours may vary by location

What is closed:

Walmart

Chipotle

Chick-fil-A

Popeyes

Target

Kohls

Taco Bell

What is open: