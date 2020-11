What stores are open on Thanksgiving

Shoppers wait in line to pay for their purchases at a Walmart store in Los Angeles, California on November 24, 2009, a few days before Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving which kicks off the holiday shopping season. Retailers are hoping doorbuster deals will stimulate sales despite the weak economy. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Although Thanksgiving is a national holiday and most places are closed or in the case of the stores open later for Black Friday.

Here are a list of stores and restaurants that are open or will be opening later on Thanksgiving:

Where to eat:

Whataburger

La Madeleine French Bakery & Cafe

IHOP

Burger King

Cracker Barrel

Chuy’s

Tyler Tortilla Factory

Chiangmai Thai Kitchen

Happy’s Fish House

Stanley Famous Pit Barbecue

Mercado’s

Golden Corral Buffet

Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant

The Jalepeno Tree

Torchy’s Tacos

Texas Best Smokehouse

Spring Creek Barbeque

Where to shop: