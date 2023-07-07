CHICAGO (NEXSTAR) — Ready for retirement? Well, come August, you and five friends could enjoy a slice of a retiree’s life — at least for one workweek.

Now through July 19, U.S. customers ages 21 and older can enter the Coors Light Temporary Retirement Sweepstakes, which comes with a stay at Coors Light’s luxury villa in Tucson, Arizona from August 25 to 29.

Included in the grand prize are round-trip airfare, food and beverages, cleaning service and $2,400 to cover winner’s and guests’ paid time off. Additionally, the grand prize comes with $8,736 to help any tax liability.

No purchase is necessary to enter, according to the company.

The Coors Light Temporary Retirement Villa in Tucson, Arizona (Courtesy of Molson Coors)

“We believe retirement is a state of mind, best served with a refreshing Coors Light,” said Marcelo Pascoa, vice president of marketing for the Coors Family of Brands. “Summer is the perfect time to chill, so we invite you to embrace the retirement mindset — even if it’s just temporary — and Chill Like You’re Retired.”

Here’s how to enter:

Visit CoorsTemporaryRetirement.com and confirm birth date Enter name, date of birth and valid email and home addresses when prompted Submit

The company says some Facebook and Snapchat users may also come across sponsored posts with entry capabilities, in which case users should follow directions and read rules posted there.

Molson Coors Beverage Company says each individual can enter the sweepstakes once per day with a valid email address. Per the contest rules, households found to have entered using more than five unique email addresses will be disqualified completely. See full official Coors Temporary Retirement rules.

The company says a potential winner will be randomly drawn on or around July 20 and verified for eligibility after that.

Molson Coors says it calculated the $2,400 for PTO based on the average income for U.S. workers ages 25-34, which is around $52,000 (exact average annual wage for this age range is $52,936 based on U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data via Forbes). Using average tax deductions (35%), take-home pay ($33,800) and average amount of workdays per year (260), Molson Coors says this shakes out to about $130 take-home pay per day. The company says the $2,400 split among five guests accounts for three workdays of the trip’s duration, roughly $400 per person.