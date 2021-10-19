Cowboys safety Kazee arrested on DWI charge in Dallas area

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Damontae Kazee #18 of the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

THE COLONY, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee was arrested early Tuesday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in a Dallas suburb, police said.

The Colony police Sgt. Aaron Woodard said Kazee was booked on a Class B misdemeanor. Kazee was released around midday after posting $2,500 bond, Woodard said.

Kazee was pulled over in the suburb next to Frisco, the location of team headquarters about 30 miles north of Dallas. Kazee is in his first season with the Cowboys after signing as a free agent.

The 28-year-old has started all six games for the Cowboys (5-1), who have won five consecutive games. Dallas is off this week. The next game is Oct. 31 at Minnesota.

Kazee spent his first four seasons with Atlanta, and the fifth-round pick started 34 of 52 games with the Falcons. His arrival in Dallas coincided with that of defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who was Atlanta’s coach for five-plus seasons before getting fired last year.

The Cowboys had no comment on Kazee’s arrest. His agent didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.