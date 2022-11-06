(WJZY) – Coy Gibbs, the son of NASCAR legend Joe Gibbs and father of Xfinity driver Ty Gibbs, has died, Joe Gibbs Racing announced Sunday. He was 49.

“It is with great sorrow that Joe Gibbs Racing confirms that Coy Gibbs (co-owner) went to be with the Lord in his sleep last night. The family appreciates all the thoughts and prayers and asks for privacy at this time.”

The official cause of death was not immediately announced.

Coy was the vice chairman of Joe Gibbs Racing, according to his bio. He not only had a racing career, but was also once an assistant NFL coach, according to the Athletic.

Coy’s son Ty clinched the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series title on Saturday at Phoenix Raceway. Coy was there to witness his son’s victory, the Athletic reported.

Ty pulled out of Sunday’s Cup Series race with what was originally described as a family emergency.

In 2019, Joe Gibbs tragically lost another son, J.D., following a battle with a neurological disease.

Gibbs Racing is based in Huntersville, North Carolina.