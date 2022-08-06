DALLAS, Texas (KETK) – CPAC Texas 2022 is underway in Dallas this weekend. The Conservative Political Action Conference is the largest and most influential gathering of conservatives.

CPAC was launched in 1794 and brings together hundreds of conservative organizations, thousands of activists and millions of viewers. This year’s speakers include Donald J. Trump, Sean Hannity, Glenn Beck, Governor Greg Abbott, and Steve Bannon to name just a few.

The CPAC straw poll is considered to be “the ultimate barometer of what’s going on in the conservative movement” per veteran Republican pollster Jim McLaughlin. The poll represents the views of CPAC attendees.

This year’s results:

More than 90% approve of Roe v Wade overturn

97% disapprove of Biden’s reconciliation package

91% agree Internal Forces/Deep State is greatest threat to the county

Majority believe Gavin Newsom will be Democratic Presidential 2024 nominee

Massive majority believe election integrity is most important issue facing voters

99% approve of Donald Trump’s job as president

69% would vote for Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential primary

DeSantis is next choice with 23.7%