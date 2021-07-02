1 adult, 3 minors arrested in Lufkin for car break-ins on Friday

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK)- Four people were arrested in Lufkin for breaking into cars Friday morning. An additional suspect is still on the loose.

Lufkin police said they detained Kordel Skinner, 18, of Lufkin and three juveniles for burglary of a vehicle in the Crown Colony subdivision.

Officers will not release the identities of the minors.

After 5:30 a.m., police arrived at the 100 block of Augusta Street after someone made a report of suspicious activity.

Many cars had been broken into, and people’s belongings were stolen. The suspects took rifle magazines.

Later, officers found the four suspects. Skinner and another person had the rifle magazines, which were recovered by authorities.

Skinner was transported to the Angelina County Jail and the other three people were taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.