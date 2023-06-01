MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – 43 kilograms of cocaine were seized on Sunday by Marshall police after a traffic stop.

According to officials, a semi-truck was stopped around 3:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of South East End Boulevard, and a search found 39 plastic-wrapped bundles of cocaine police said is estimated to have a street value of $4 million.

Photo courtesy of Marshall police.

The driver, identified as Ariel Martinez, 34 of Elgin, Ill., was arrested and booked into the Harrison County Jail before being released on a $100,000 bond. The investigation is ongoing.