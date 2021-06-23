1 arrested after leading police on chase on Highway 155S in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- 1 person was detained after leading police on a chase on Highway 155S in Smith County.
The Tyler Police Department were called to assist Coffee City Police with the pursuit around 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday.
The chase began in Coffee City and ended along highway 155S in Noonday.
According to Tyler police, there were two suspects involved.
This is a developing story. KETK is working to get you the latest information.
