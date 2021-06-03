1 arrested after leading police on high-speed chase through different cities in North Texas

(KETK/ KXAS)- A man led Texas law enforcement on a high-speed chase through Dallas, Plano, and McKinney on Thursday.

Garland police followed the suspect. The pursuit began at the intersection of Forest Lane and Plano Road, according to our NBC affiliate KXAS.

Officials also believe the Drug Enforcement Agency is looking for the driver.

During the chase, the suspect went westbound near the President George Bush Turnpike. He also drove north on U.S. Highway 75 to Plano and McKinney.

Officers used spike strips on the truck, and this made the driver lose two of their tires.

The suspect was traveling slightly above legal speeds, and he did not make many unpredictable movements.

The driver was eventually stopped in McKinney. He exited his truck and put his hands up. Then, a Texas State Trooper tackled the man from behind and he was arrested.

It is unknown what offenses the man will be charged with.

