1 arrested for fleeing, shooting at police officer on motorcycle in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The driver of a motorcycle was arrested for firing shots at a police officer after fleeing from Caddo Parish Deputies.

Harrison County Sheriff’s Deputies assisted Caddo Parish, Texas DPS and Louisiana State Police in pursuing the motorcycle that fled from Caddo Parish deputies.

The driver fled westbound on I-20 around 11:45 a.m. on Thursday. While driving, officials say the suspect fired shots at a Greenwood PD officer and struck the officers vehicle.

The officer was not hit.

The chase continued into Harrison County and the motorcycle was stopped at the 599 mile marker near the Gregg County line on I-20.

The driver was arrested and has been taken to the Harrison County Jail and charges are pending.

