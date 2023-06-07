TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested in connection to the May shooting at Liberty Arms Apartment complex, and his warrant reveals more details about the incident.

21-year-old Marqus Gray was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Smith County Jail on several charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct/discharge firearm.

He and 18-year-old Kerick Johnson are accused of taking part in the shooting. Johnson was injured during the shooting, detained at the scene then treated and released from the hospital. He remains at large.

Gray’s warrant states that surveillance video from Liberty Arms apartment complex cameras show the May 22 incident. A red Hyundai Elantra is seen in the parking lot when two women exit the vehicle and one of them begins to speak with Gray, who appears in frame to be wearing an orange mask over his head, according to the warrant.

As Gray appears to exchange words with the woman, the warrant claims that Kerick Johnson is seen getting out of the driver’s side of the Elantra and producing an AR pistol, which he allegedly fired toward Gray.

Gunfire was exchanged between Johnson and Gray before Johnson is seen running toward a building in the complex and lifting his shirt to look at a wound on the right side of his torso, the warrant states. The woman Gray was speaking to was caught in the crossfire, according to the warrant, and had to take cover behind the Elantra, which was hit several times by gunfire.

A different surveillance camera on another side of the building appears to show Gray pacing under an awning before going to exchange words with the woman he was talking to before the shooting started, the document shows.

Gray is seen walking westbound before he “turns back to face east and as he does, he begins to lift the handgun up from the downward position and a round appears to discharge from his firearm striking the pavement in front of him.”

The warrant states that more gunfire is exchanged before Gray is seen running north while firing his weapon, seeking cover by a vehicle then running in front of another apartment building until he’s out of sight.

His bond for both charges totaled to $500,000.