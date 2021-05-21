1 arrested in Nacogdoches after crystal meth worth $7,500 discovered in mail

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK)- A man was arrested after he was found with a mail package that had $7,500 worth of crystal methamphetamine inside.

Officials were investigating the distribution of meth in Nacogdoches County. Jacob Miller was taken into custody on Thursday for possession of a controlled substance. He was distributing the drugs, according to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators believe that Miller was dealing a pound or more of crystal meth in Nacogdoches every month, said police.

He was also getting the drugs from a supplier in California and delivering the substances in Nacogdoches County through the mail.

The Sheriff’s Office got in contact with a United States Postal Inspector during the investigation. Then, on May 17, 2021 the postal inspector seized a “suspicious package.”

The parcel was taken out, and a K-9 searched it and alerted officials that drugs were present.

A search warrant was used for the package, and 15 ounces of crystal meth were found.

The Sheriff’s Office worked along with the US Postal Inspection Service, Drug Enforcement Agency, Texas Department of Public Safety and the Nacogdoches Police Department to deliver the mail to Miller.

The suspect arrived at the post office on May 20, 2021 to receive the package.

An undercover officer gave Miller the parcel. Then, when the suspect left the post office he was arrested without incident.

Miller was taken to the Nacogdoches County Jail. His bond was set at $75,000.

Other arrests have also been made for possession of meth.