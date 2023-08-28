TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Police are searching for a 17-year-old that was allegedly involved in a shootout with a juvenile that led to a girl, that wasn’t involved in the fight, being shot.

The Texarkana Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place around 6 p.m. on Sunday near the intersection of West 16th and Peach Streets. Police said 17-year-old Ge’Keyvun Minneweather reportedly showed up on Peach Street to fight the juvenile after an incident between the two the week before.

Ge’Keyvun Minneweather. Courtesy: Texarkana Police Department.

According to police, the two started arguing and after one spit on the other, they both “produced handguns and started shooting at each other.”

A girl that was standing next to the juvenile during the altercation was reportedly shot in both arms by Minneweather, police said. The juvenile and Minneweather reportedly left the scene before police arrived and the girl was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said that at least one car in the area was also hit by stray bullets and the juvenile was found and arrested later that night for deadly conduct.

Authorities have issued a felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon warrant for Minneweather.

There is no further information available at this time as this case is still under investigation but TPD said, “if you know where Minneweather is, please call us at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.”