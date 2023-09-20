CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – The Crockett Police Department is searching for one of the drivers allegedly involved in a pedestrian accident where an individual was hit by two separate cars while crossing the roadway.

On Wednesday, officers said they responded to South Forth Street and West Goliad Avenue in reference to an “auto pedestrian accident.” Authorities said it was determined that an individual had been hit by two different vehicles as they were crossing the roadway on the marked pedestrian crossing.

According to police, one of the drivers involved in the accident stayed on the scene until officials arrived, but the other driver drove away. Authorities are still looking to identify the second driver and vehicle involved in this accident.

“The photographs that are included in this post show the second vehicle involved. Anyone that may recognize this vehicle and the driver is asked to contact the Crockett Police Department at 936-544-2021.” Crockett Police Department

This is an ongoing investigation and KETK will update this post as more information becomes available.