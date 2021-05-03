JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK)- A Jacksonville man died after a shooting on Monday.
Jacksonville police and fire departments received a call about the incident around 12:16 p.m.
The shooting happened in the 500 block of Myrtle Drive, according to officers. The victim is 33-year-old Mathew W. Nock.
When police arrived, they found the man had a gunshot injury on his head.
Nock was taken to UT Health in Jacksonville, then he was flown to UT Tyler.
He was later pronounced dead.
Officers also arrested Christopher M. Blackwell, 35, of Jacksonville in connection with the shooting death.
Witnesses told authorities there was a verbal dispute between two men before the incident.
Blackwell was arrested at the scene and taken to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. Police investigators and the Texas Rangers are still investigating the shooting.
- FDA to authorize Pfizer vaccine for 12-15 year olds by early next week: report
- School crossing guard injured after being hit by SUV in East Texas
- Strong storms possible tonight & again Tuesday afternoon
- UT Health opens COVID-19 Recovery Clinic to help patients with lingering symptoms
- 1 dead, 1 arrested after shooting in Jacksonville