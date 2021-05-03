1 dead, 1 arrested after shooting in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK)- A Jacksonville man died after a shooting on Monday.

Jacksonville police and fire departments received a call about the incident around 12:16 p.m.

The shooting happened in the 500 block of Myrtle Drive, according to officers. The victim is 33-year-old Mathew W. Nock.

When police arrived, they found the man had a gunshot injury on his head.

Nock was taken to UT Health in Jacksonville, then he was flown to UT Tyler.

He was later pronounced dead.

Officers also arrested Christopher M. Blackwell, 35, of Jacksonville in connection with the shooting death.

Witnesses told authorities there was a verbal dispute between two men before the incident.

Blackwell was arrested at the scene and taken to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. Police investigators and the Texas Rangers are still investigating the shooting.