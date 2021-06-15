1 dead, 1 charged with murder in Polk County shooting

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KETK) — A man has been charged with murder in a shooting death in Polk County.

Todd Wilkinson, 54, was shot to death about 5:30 a.m. Monday at a residence in the 300 block of Stevens Lane in Livingston, said the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies went to the house after someone called 911. Witnesses provided deputies with information that a short time later led to the arrest of 34-year-old Joseph Smith.

Smith was charged with murder and booked into Polk County Jail.