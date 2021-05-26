1 dead, 1 injured following car wreck in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — One person is dead and another injured after a two-vehicle wreck Tuesday morning on U.S. Highway 80, just east of Scottsville.

Haylee Rebekah Hefly, 30, of Marshall, died at the scene and Stephanie Leigh Huffman, 31, of Waskom, is being treated for injuries at CHRISTUS Good Shepherd – Marshall, the DPS said.

Huffman on Wednesday was in stable condition.

The accident occurred about 8 a.m. Tuesday in the intersection of U.S. 80 and FM 2199. The DPS said that Hefly, driving a Ford Focus, pulled in the path of Huffman, who was driving a Nissan west on U.S. 80.

The Nissan struck the Ford on the driver’s side, the DPS said.

The crash remains under investigation.