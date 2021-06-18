1 dead, 1 man taken into custody after Thursday night shooting in Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) One man is dead and another behind bars Friday morning following a shooting Thursday night in a subdivision in Henderson County.

According to the sheriff, they were called to the 27000 block of West Oak Ridge Road around 8 :15 p.m. Thursday.

When the deputy arrived, he observed a man, now identified as Joshua Jones, 37, of Seven Points, standing by the road, and another man lying on the ground.

Once Jones was detained, the deputy began life saving measures on another man, now identified as Jason Blake, 44, but was unsuccessful.

Upon further investigation, officials determined both men lived at the residence and for an unknown reason, shots were fired by Jones inside and outside the house at Blake.

Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said a young child was at the residence at the time of the shooting, but was taken to the Henderson County Child Advocacy Center for a forensic interview and then released to family members.

Henderson County 392nd Judicial District Judge Scott McKee issued a search warrant for the residence.

The Sheriff said Texas Rangers, Texas Department of Public Safety State Troopers, Henderson County District Attorney’s Office, Seven Points Police, Child Protective Services, and the Henderson County Child Advocacy Center assisted in the investigation.

Justice of the Peace Belinda Brownlow conducted the inquest, and the victim has been sent to Dallas for an autopsy.

Jones will be arraigned this morning at the Henderson County Jail.