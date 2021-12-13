1 dead, 13 injured after shooting at Texas candlelight vigil

BAYTOWN, Texas (KETK) – One person was killed and 13 others were shot Sunday night after a shooting at a candlelight vigil near Houston.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that a group of around 50 people had gathered in a parking lot for a celebration of life.

As the crowd began releasing balloons, someone drove by and began firing into the crowd. At least 14 people were shot.

While most of the victims had non-life-threatening injuries, one person was killed in the shooting. She was identified as Disha Allen.

According to our NBC affiliate KPRC, some of the injured were children. Several had been playing in a bounce house when the shooting began.

Deputies found a car on fire nearby that matched the description of the shooter’s vehicle. No suspects have been taken into custody as of early Monday morning.