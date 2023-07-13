NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One is dead and two are injured after a head-on crash on U.S. Highway 59, about three miles south of Garrison.

On July 12 around 10 p.m., DPS said that a 2018 Dodge SUV that was traveling north on U.S. Highway 59 drove into the southbound lanes leading to a head-on collision with a 2006 Peterbilt truck tractor semi-trailer. According to DPS, the Peterbilt caught on fire shortly after the crash.

The drivers of both vehicles were transported to local hospitals for their injuries but the passenger of the Dodge was ejected from the vehicle during the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene by a Nacogdoches County Justice of the Peace.

Identities of the driver and passenger of the Dodge have not been released as DPS works to notify next of kin.

DPS said that the crash is still under investigation and no further information is available at this time.