1 dead, 2 injured after shooting in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A man is dead and two other are injured following a shooting that occurred Tuesday morning in Marshall.

Marshall police responded to the 700 block of Cross Street on Tuesday after they received multiple 9-1-1 calls about multiple shots being fired.

Marshall Police Officers, along with Criminal Investigations Detectives and other administrative personnel, responded to the scene, where they located three people with gun shot wounds.

One victim, who was identified as Curtis Kador Sr., had already succumbed to his injuries before the officers arrived. The other two victims were transported to CHRISTUS Good Shepard Medical Center with non-life threating injuries.

Marshall police detained one adult male at the scene, who they identified as Stoney Deshun Irving, of Marshall. Irving has since been booked into Harrison County Jail and charged with one count of 1st degree murder.