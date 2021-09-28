1 dead, 2 injured from drive-by shooting in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – One person was killed and two others have been hospitalized after a shooting in Nacogdoches early Tuesday morning.

Local police released a statement saying they were called to the 1400 block of Dolph Street around 12:45 a.m.

When they arrived, one person was dead and two others were injured after a drive-by shooting. The two injured victims were taken to local hospitals. Their condition is unknown as of this writing.

The street is still closed and Nacogdoches Police said it will be for the next several hours. No identifying information about a potential suspect or car was released.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.