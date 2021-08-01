1 dead, 3 hospitalized in serious condition after shooting in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – One man is dead and three are hospitalized in serious condition after a shooting early Sunday morning in Nacogdoches.

Around 3:30 a.m., Nacogdoches police responded to the 1400 block of Dolph St. where they received reports of several people being shot. Nacogdoches police said that the suspects fled the area in a vehicle.

When officers arrived on scene, they found four adult males that were suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers immediately began life saving measures, and all four of the victims were then taken to a nearby hospital.

35-year-old Javinsky Lampkin, of Nacogdoches later died at the hospital. Nacogdoches police said that the other three victims are all in serious condition and believed to be in the process of being transferred to an out of town hospital for higher levels of care.

Officers were able to locate a vehicle of interest and attempted a traffic stop. The driver and occupants of the vehicle then led police on a chase that began south bound on NW Stallings Drive.

The vehicle finally stopped around the 3200 block of SW Stallings Drive and two people were arrested. Nacogdoches police said that suspects are currently being questioned and that all traffic on Dolph Street will be shut down.

Police have asked that drivers stay away from that area and seek alternative routes.

This story is developing, KETK will keep you updated as more information comes out. Nacogdoches police say that they expect to have further information they can release Monday.