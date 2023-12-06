SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A three-truck crash on Highway 31 left one dead and four injured.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, an Isuzu truck was travelling west on State Highway 31 East. Officials said the Isuzu truck “failed to drive in a single lane” and collided with a Ford F-150 traveling east on the highway, behind which a Toyota Tacoma took evasive action.

The Toyota went into the southern ditch to avoid collision and struck a tree, after the collision the Isuzu also continued into the southern ditch and struck a tree, according to the release.

Officials said the passenger of the Isuzu identified as Aidan Kelley, 20 of Chandler, was pronounced dead on the scene and four others were sent to local hospitals with non-incapacitating injuries.

Texas DPS reports that no one in the Isuzu was wearing their seatbelts, nor was the passenger of the Toyota.