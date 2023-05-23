TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A man is dead after a hit-and-run crash with a truck as he was riding his motorcycle, according to Tyler Police Department.

On Tuesday, around 3:45 p.m. Tyler Police responded to a traffic crash involving a pickup truck and a motorcycle on Highway 31 W and Patton Lane. Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said that the individual on the motorcycle was pronounced dead and the pickup truck drove away from the scene toward Tyler.

The driver of the pickup truck was located by officials and was interviewed by investigators as they are still working on the case.

Erbaugh said the name of the motorcyclist is being withheld at this time until family can be notified.

“Updates will be released as the investigation continues,” said Erbaugh.